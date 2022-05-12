Tarte’s TikTok-Viral Lip Plumping Gloss Keeps Selling Out — But It’s Back In Stock NOW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days of thick, heavy matte lipstick—and we couldn’t be happier about it. Now it’s all about hydrating lips that look and feel, well, juicy. But lip gloss doesn’t always provide as much pigment as lipstick and it can be sticky and wear off quickly. Tarte came up with a solution: Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm. But that’s not the end of it. The brand took this pigmented gloss/balm hybrid one step further with Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump—a pumping version TikTokers can’t get enough of.

“This is the most full-coverage lip gloss I’ve ever used in my entire life,” Meredith Duxbury says in her TikTok video. Her fave shade is White Peach, a very light nude. She also loves putting it over lipstick or lip liner for juicier color. Mikayla Nogueira also tried White Peach and became obsessed with the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump formula. “It is very high coverage,” she says applying one swipe to her lips. “This looks fucking bomb.”

I’m not a light nude lipstick girl so I actually loved TikToker @franciele_medeiros‘s application. She applied a few pink shades, including Poppy, that look stunning on her. My favorite is Peachy Beige because it’s a more pink nude. She also loves the subtle mint taste that provides plumpness. There’s no burning here! This is much more subtle. “It did not give me that tingling sensation,” she says. “What it feels like is I have mint on my lips, which is very refreshing.” After 60 seconds, she says she definitely saw the plumping action.

Because everyone and their mother are wearing Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, it’s hard for retailers to keep it in stock. Luckily, both Sephora and Ulta Beauty have shades in stock. You can also always grab the non-pumping version that’s equally as gorgeous. (Get Grapefruit—trust me.)