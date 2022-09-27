Tarte Just Expanded on its Viral Maracuja Lip Collection With ‘Juicy’ Lip Liner

Not since the ’90s has lip liner had such a moment. From the viral gym lips trend to Hailey Bieber’s signature glossy pout to the resurgence of Y2K beauty, lip liner is a must these days. So, when I found out one of my favorite lipstick formulas, Tarte Maracuja Lip, came out with lip liner, I just about lost my mind. I got a sneak peek last week and couldn’t wait to get home and try them, so much so that I attempted a look in the back of an Uber with my iPhone camera. It worked so these are definitely beginner friendly!

You probably remember when Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm and Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump went viral on TikTok back in May. “This is the most full-coverage lip gloss I’ve ever used in my entire life,” Meredith Duxbury says in her video. The brand followed these up with the equally popular Maracuja Juicy Lipstick and Crème, less glossy but still pigmented versions. There’s just something about this creamy formula that gently plumps with major hydration.

Now, if you’re going to wear all these Maracuja Lips, you’re going to need a just-as-creamy liner. And they’re officially here. Before the Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner hits Tarte’s website in the next few weeks, you can grab select shades as part of QVC’s current lip bundles. These are going to sell out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The ultra-creamy liner formula is infused with hydrating maracuja and hyaluronic acid, as well as a “superfruit complex” to smooth the look of lip lines. It’s never been so easy to shape the lips and maybe even overline them a bit. Each Lipstick & Lip Liner Set comes with the brand-new liner and a Maracuja Juicy Lipstick in the perfect complementary shade. It’s taken the guesswork out of a picking a color. Plus, if you bought each separately, it would retail for $40. That’s an $11 savings!

In addition to Buff (above), there are three other sets to choose from. Shop them all before they’re gone, below.