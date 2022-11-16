Tarte’s Color-Changing Lip Gloss Is Blowing Up on TikTok — Here’s How It Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Color-changing makeup isn’t new but it’s gotten a lot more fun in recent years. Back in the early 2000s, we millennials had all the “mood” products we could want, including mood rings, which we said changed colors depending on how we were feeling. While that’s not exactly how it works, color-changing makeup has made a comeback. The newest? Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift.

TikTokers like Nicol Concilio and Kit Keenan are loving how they can get their perfect pink lip and cheek shade just by swiping one of the six colors: Blueberry, Lemon, Kiwi, Grape, Blackberry and Clementine. Just a swipe of each will turn your lips and cheeks into a shade of pink depending on the pH of your skin. They all turn into about the same poppy pink so you don’t need them all, just whichever color you think is the most fun to use.

Now, these aren’t the $5 lip glosses you bought at the mall when you were a kid. If you’ve tried Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip formula, you know how hydrating and, well, juicy, it is. These are no different. They contain a hyaluronic acid superfruit complex for plumper-looking lips without the burn, as well as essential fatty acids and vitamin C. The glossy, conditioning formula is great for those no-makeup makeup days but can also be used as a lipstick topper or over your favorite cream blush for an additional pop of color.

While the color that shows up has little to do with your mood, these just might make you smile and elevate an otherwise basic makeup day. Who doesn’t like a little magic in their routine? The poppy pink is also the perfect hue for TikTok’s cold weather “cold girl” makeup trend. It’s like you just came in from the snow and sat in front of a fire, when really you’ve been on your couch watching Netflix. Grab your fave on Tarte’s website now.