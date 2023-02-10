Tarte’s New Glowy Foundation Somehow Also Blurs Your Pores and Fine Lines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in May 2022, Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm went ultra-viral on TikTok for the way its ingredients naturally plumped lips and moisturized them with gorgeous color. Well, Tarte took that technology and turned it into a glowy, skin-plumping foundation! Say hello to Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation, a medium-coverage, buildable foundation that blurs the look of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles for up to 16 hours.

Chances are, you saw all those influencers, including Alix Earle, go to Dubai with Tarte last month. It was to celebrate and try out this foundation. Sure, they were on a fancy trip but they seemed to have loved it. I can see why. It’s the same reason the lip balm was/is so popular. It’s the hydrating, plumping formula with a superfruit complex and hyaluronic acid for a radiant finish. Encapsulated maracuja spheres help give the finished product that glow. Antioxidant-rich illuminating flower extract works to blur pores, fine lines and tiny imperfections.

Tarte’s newest foundation is also fragrance-free (which I love) and made from sustainably sourced maracuja oil.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, for the best news. Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation doesn’t hit Tarte’s website until March, when it will be $40 and available in 22 shades. But if you grab it now on QVC, you get a free foundation brush and the opportunity to try it first. It’s basically a no-brainer. Plus, if you haven’t tried Tarte’s cruelty-free brushes, you’re in for a treat. They help apply product evenly and seamlessly, and usually retail for $34! Hurry and grab yours today.