Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Stain

While they do work, many lip plumping glosses are known for their irritating ingredients that leave lips with a stinging sensation that can be numbingly uncomfortable. As an alternative, Tarte introduced their natural gel lip stains, available in 6 peppermint infused shades. These lip stains go on smooth, absorbing into the skin’s surface for instantly plumped up lips. Its moisturizing formula features ingredients such as vitamins c and e, peppermint oil, and jojoba oil to naturally soothe your lips and leave them feeling soft and supple while retaining an all-day flush.

Price: $24

Where To Buy: tartecosmetics.com