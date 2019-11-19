Tarte x Lele Pons Is a Match Made in Highlighter Heaven

Lele Pons is a different kind of influencer, one that has been around since before we even used the word “influencer.” She has millions of fans and followers who have been waiting patiently for her latest project, the Tarte x Lele Pons collection. Well, it’s here and it’s great. If you’re not familiar with Pons, she became famous thanks to Vine (RIP), where she became the first on the platform to reach one billion loops. Now, she’s moved her comedy to YouTube, as well as expanded to her own music, acting and hosting. The girl can do it all.

This Tarte collection isn’t Pons’ first beauty project. She was a brand ambassador for CoverGirl back in 2017. But this is her first makeup collection and one based off her signature beauty looks featuring eyeshadow, lip gloss and lashes. The hero product is the Eye & Cheek Palette ($35 at Tarte). “I wanted it to be different than other palettes. I wanted it to stand out,” Pons said in a statement. “I love the marble design and the fact that it opens like a book! It’s everything you need—shadow, liner, blush, highlight in my favorite everyday tones. I want my supporters to be able to recreate my signature looks!”

The palette features 11 shades for a bronze, gold vibe. There are nine matte and metallic eyeshadows, a warm pink blush and a rose-gold highlighter. Shade names are things important to Pons, like Venezuela, Miami and Celoso.

To finish your look, there’s also Vegan Lipgloss ($20 at Tarte) in a rose-nude hue, as well as Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Vegan Lashes ($12 at Tarte) designed by Pons herself.

The line is available now on Tarte’s website and will hit Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty by November 24.

