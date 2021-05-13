Tarte’s New Lightweight Foundation Won’t Melt Off On Hot Summer Days

That’s something about warmer temperatures that make us want to wear less makeup and let our skin shine through. But it’s not just about the aesthetic—it’s practical, too. There’s nothing worse than doing a full face beat only for it to start melting off under the sun. Tarte’s Hydroflex Serum Foundation is the lightweight summer coverage you’ve been looking for. Here’s the rundown.

The medium coverage foundation aims to hydrate and brighten skin while it covers imperfections. The brand calls it the “yoga pants of foundation” because it’s flexible and moves with the skin instead of creasing up and creating cakey areas. It contains skincare-like ingredients including niacinamide to brighten, 18 percent water and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plus a vegan collagen complex and marine plants to help reduce the look of fine lines.

So, how does it help with summer sweat? Well, the brand’s “sweat protect complex” features sea daffodil that creates an invisible shield on the skin that keeps it looking smooth throughout an entire day worth of activities. Just apply 2-4 drops for medium coverage and a few more drops to build up to a fuller look. I love lightweight foundation all year round so although it’s not super hot in Los Angeles right now, I knew it was going to be the right formula for my dry, sensitive skin type.

I wore Hydroflex through a long walk to Target, an outdoor yoga session and a nap and my skin looked pretty great hours later. When it faded a bit, I was able to apply a little more without it looking patchy. The Hydroflex Serum Foundation retails for $39 and is available in 32 shades. QVC currently has a deal where you get the Hydro Smoother Brush for free with the purchase of a foundation (a $69 total value.) Then, each will be sold separately at Tarte and Sephora.