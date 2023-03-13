Tarte’s New Highlighter Glow Tape Is Like a Cheek Lift in a Tube & You Can Get It with a Free Blush Tape RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Liquid blush and highlighter are all the rage right now. You can’t even open TikTok without seeing someone dab on a bit of liquid color to their cheeks and rubbing it in as they tell you about their day. I mean, hey, I’m not complaining, I literally can’t look away. I’m a fan of everything in the “tape” collection at Tarte. I can’t leave the house without using Shape Tape concealer, and now the line is expanding into this highlighter glow tape that has officially launched on QVC.

QVC is one of the best places to scoop up Tarte deals because they’re all about the bundles. Take a peek and see how many of your Tarte favorites you can find with special bonuses like brushes, applicators or double the product for the price of one.

Last month, we covered the launch of the Tarte Blush Tape that comes in an easy-to-apply tube with a sponge-dot (that’s what I call it) applicator, and this month her highlighter sister has come to play! The Glow Tape highlighter has dropped exclusively on QVC and now you can score it in a two-for-one deal along with the Glow Tape blush.

Glow Tape and Blush Tape Set

You can choose from three different color pairings for this set. The first option is the pink shade of blush that’s paired with a pearl glow highlighter. This is the most subtle color combination and might work best for those with fairer skin.

The second option is peach with golden glow, which is a sort of medium option. Finally, there’s the combo berry with bronze glow. It’s the darkest shade of highlighter available paired with the perfect shade of berry blush. Whichever one you choose, though, you can’t go wrong. It just depends on the look you’re after.

The best part about this bundled deal is that you pick up two completely different products to add to your beauty arsenal for the price of one. You can grab both the glow tape and the blush for $39 total, which is like paying just $19.50 per product, which is virtually unheard of. If you were to buy these separately at another retailer, it would run you nearly $70 for both.

Even better, if you’re a new QVC shopper, you can score $10 off of your total purchase by entering the code “SURPRISE” at checkout. That’s like spending just $29 for two brand new products. Go grab this new highlighter launch now and be one of the first to make your mark with an epic TikTok review.