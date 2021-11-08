Tarte Just Dropped a Huge Fall-Ready Palette & Here’s An Exclusive Discount

We know what you’re thinking: how can I possibly need another eyeshadow palette? But wait until you get a look at the Tarte Tartelette Full Bloom Palette in all its glory. These are the shades that’ll look gorgeous on everyone this fall and you won’t be able to stop using them throughout the year. And with an exclusive discount just for STYLECASTER readers, it’s basically a no-brainer.

The Full Bloom palette isn’t overly trendy and that’s what makes it such a must-have. There are 28 new rosy, plum and bronze shades with matte, sheen, shimmer, metallic and floating glitter finishes. (Talk about options!) You’ve got the unique shades for that stunning pop of color, but also the neutrals you need. You’ll be able to create an infinite number of eye looks with these hues. Plus, the Amazonian clay-infused formula applies seamlessly and lasts all day.

The oversized palette retails for $52, but with code “StyleCaster15,” you get an exclusive 15 percent off. The code is only good for the next 48 hours so don’t wait too long. Plus, don’t forget: the gift-giving season is just around the corner.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This isn’t the only “bloom-inspired” product Tarte is launching. The iconic Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush ($29 at Tarte) now comes in a new shade: Bloom (a soft coral pink). It’s the perfect pop of pink for the blush contouring trend. And if you want to go full monochromatic, pick up the new Maracuja Juicy Lip ($19 at Tarte), also in Bloom (a rosy beige). Yes, we’re going warm again this season. The pink eye trend has never been chicer.