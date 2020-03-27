Tarte’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here to Brighten Up Your Weekend

This weekend is probably going to about the same as the last one. Since we’re still social-distancing, it’s all about finding ways to occupy ourselves at home. Tarte’s Friends & Family sale for spring 2020 might help keep your hands busy and save you some money at the same time. Whenever Tarte rolls out one of these sales, we’re able to stock up on foundation and concealer and even test a new product or two we haven’t seen before. All these goodies are up to 30 percent off.

As with any big beauty sale, some exclusions apply. You can’t use the Friends & Family discount on vaults, bundles, travel size, goodie grabs, Hannah Meloche x Sugar Tush Multi-Purpose Palette or the new Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara. But there’s some seriously good news. Often, Shape Tape is excluded from the sale as well because it’s such a big seller. But not this time. Stock up the cult-favorite concealer while you grab the new Maracuja Tinted Hydrator or one of a bunch of colorful eyeshadow palettes that are sure to occupy your time indoors.

The sale runs from March 27 to April 1. Use code BESTIES for 25 percent off. If you’re a Tarte Rewards member, you’ll get 30 percent off with the same code. (It’s free to sign up.) We got you started with some of our favorites, below.

Shape Tape Concealer

The vegan, waterproof, full-coverage formula is a favorite for a reason.

Maneater Mascara

Curl and coat your lashes with intense black pigment.

Busy Gal Goals Eye & Cheek Palette

With nine eyeshadow shades and two face colors.

Maracuja Tinted Hydrator

This new tinted moisturizer is ultra-lightweight and hydrating.

Maracuja Oil

This vegan face oil contains maracuja seeds for a burst of vitamin C and essential fatty acids.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.