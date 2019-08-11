This is the Tarte Friends & Family Sale You’ve Been Waiting For

Not only is this weekend Beautycon Los Angeles, the debut of Glow Season 3 on Netflix and you know, flawless summer temps for swimming, it’s also the perfect time to shop for some makeup. Tarte’s next Friends & Family sale is happening, people. That means, up to 30 percent off all of your faves from Tarte and its sister brand Sugar Rush. If you’ve been dreaming of trying some colorful foil eyeshadow or chrome highlighter, this is the chance. Or, you can take this time to stock up on complexion products like foundation and concealer you use every day.

Tarte launches new products seemingly all the time so it can get a bit overwhelming to navigate and shop. Out of all the highlighter options, which one do you need? You know Shape Tape Concealer is iconic but did you know there are Tarte mascaras that fans love, as well? Below, a few of my personal faves to get you started, along with their original prices. Starting now, you can take 25 percent off with the code BESTIES. Or, if you’re a Tarte Rewards member, you get 30 percent off with the same code.

Shape Tape Contour Concealer

You can’t talk about a Tarte sale without mentioning everyone’s favorite concealer. The full-coverage, hydrating formula comes in 30 shades.

$27 at Tarte

Skin Gloss Glass Highlighter

We told you about Tarte’s unique new highlighter last week. It already has 4.5 stars on the website, with fans saying it creates a natural glow on all skin tones.

$16 at Tarte

Unleashed Eyeshadow Palette & Travel-size Big Ego Mascara

This 15-shade matte and metallic palette also comes with a travel-sized mascara.

$39 at Tarte

Baba Bomb Moisturizer

Don’t sleep on Tarte’s skincare. This vegan cream hydrates and smooths skin.

$39 at Tarte

Sugar Rush Sun & Fun Baked Bronzer

This multi-dimensional bronzer gives you that lit-from-within glow.

$24 at Tarte

