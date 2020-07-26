Tarte’s Friends & Family Sale Includes Shape Tape This Time (!)

It’s that time again, people. Time to stock up on your favorite Tarte goodies at Tarte’s Friends & Family sale for 2020. It’s the perfect moment to grab the concealer you’re almost out of, a new foundation or a summer-ready blush. Stock up on your faves (you can never have too much Shape Tape!) or try something new such as an eyeshadow palette with shimmery hues or an ultra-glam mascara you’ve had your eye on. Here’s how it works.

During the sale, Tarte loyalty members get 30 percent off (some exclusions apply). It’s free to join so why wouldn’t you? If you’re not a loyalty member, you’ll get 25 percent off. The Friends & Family sale runs until July 31. But that’s not all. Usually, Shape Tape concealer isn’t included in these sales because it flies off the shelves already. But for one day, July 26, it’s half off. Yup, a whopping 50 percent off this major bestseller.

Plus, get a free Clean Queen Hand Sanitizer (a $10 value) with any order of $55 and more. Just use code FREE at checkout. Now, what are you waiting for? We got you started with a few of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shape Tape Concealer

Everyone’s favorite concealer (in 30 shades!) is half off just for one day.

Hydrocealer Concealer

If the full-coverage Shape Tape isn’t your jam, this ultra-hydrating, flexible formula will be. Read our review here.

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

Choose from 13 shades of this soft, silky powder blush.

Maneater Mascara

Get tons of volume, length and lift with this best-selling mascara.

Hydration Destination Skincare Set

This vegan hydrating skin care set already has a $66 value. Get a full-size Drink of H20 Hydrating Boost, plus mini sizes of Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum and Deep Dive Makeup Removing Cleanser.