Everything You Need from Tarte’s Friends & Family Sale

As much as we love sparkly eyeshadow and bold, bright lipstick, there are a handful of beauty products we continue to spend money on every few months: the basics like foundation and concealer, brow products and setting powders. Tarte’s Friend & Family Sale is perfect for stocking up on those essentials. The yearly sale includes everything you love from the brand at 25 percent off, and if you’re a Tarte Reward member, you score a whopping 30 percent off.

Not only is Tarte on sale but the brand’s new playful line, Sugar Rush, is discounted, too. The line is all under $30 and includes colorful makeup and vegan skincare in fun, printed packaging. We told you it was good. A sale like this is the time to grab affordable items you might not generally spend money on, like a shadow palette featuring blue and silver eyeshadow or a new setting spray. Pick up the essentials and experiment on something new at an amazing price. Below, check out some of our favorites.

Face Tape Foundation

This full-coverage foundation is popular for its mattifying and brightening properties—in 50 gorgeous shades.

$29.25 (was $39) at Tarte

Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Palette

This 20-shade palette features matte, luster, metallic, duochrome, shimmer and floating glitter finishes.

$36.75 (was $49) at Tarte

Sugar Rush Squeezy Clean Face Wash

This cleanser removes all the makeup and oil from your face without leaving you dry.

$12.75 (was $17) at Tarte

The Tarte Friends & Family sale runs from today to April 15 on Tarte’s website. Use code “BESTIES” for 25 percent off and don’t forget to log-in if you’re a Rewards member for that extra five. Happy shopping.