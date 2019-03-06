Tarte’s New Makeup-Skin Care Hybrid is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before

Another day, another makeup drop for us to obsess over. We’re not sure what’s in the water this year, but brands are turning up and turning out game-changing products that we’re actually excited to try. From new formulas to extended shade ranges, we’re especially impressed with the slew of complexion perfectors to recently hit shelves. The latest to catch our attention is the new Tarte Foundcealer ($38). I know what you’re thinking: what on earth is a foundcealer?!

At first glance, you may assume its peculiar name is nothing short of a marketing gimmick, but the science behind this vegan formula is what makes it unlike any other Tarte foundation to date. The new Foundcealer is a light-to-medium-coverage foundation that doubles as a foundation and concealer and is chock-full of skin care ingredients to improve your complexion while you wear it. Not to mention it gives all the lit-from-within feels you’ve been dreaming of.

And since proper skin care is the first step to flawless makeup, we’re ecstatic to actually see something that extends the benefits of our moisturizers and serums. The key ingredient in this liquid formula is babassu, an oil extracted from the Amazon plant babassu palm. Its properties are mostly similar to those of coconut oil, except it’s much more lightweight, non-comegenic and is antimicrobial.

Plus, it mixes well with other essential oils and moisture-heavy molecules. This formula combines babassu with hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed extract to provide next-level hydration. And if you’re an SPF-everyday-no-matter-what girl like me, you’ll be happy to know this lightweight formula has SPF 20 built-in, so you can nix yet another step in your morning routine.

The good news is you don’t have to wait long until you can get your very own. The Foundcealer 30 shade-range with five undertones hits shelves on March 21 at Sephora and Tarte’s website. And with a name this catchy, we won’t be surprised if mascliners and bronzlushes are in our near future too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.