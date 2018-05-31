Tarte Just Doubled the Shade Ranges of Its Best-Selling Products

Earlier this year, tarte Cosmetics found itself in hot water after presenting an unsurprisingly limited range of the Shape Tape Foundation; just 15 shades, to be exact. Now four months after being called out by pretty much everyone–including high-profile bloggers Nikkietutorials, MakeupShayla, and Jackie Aina, the brand is kicking off summer by doubling the number of shade options for several of its top-selling products.

Starting today, the Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation is available in 40 shades, a pretty big jump from its original 25. And according to Allure, five different undertones are also accounted for in the updated collection: beige (pink), sand (yellow), neutral, honey (peach), and golden.

We’re personally excited by this expansion because the non-cakey formula is one of the best out there and it contains SPF; perfect for this time of year. And according to a banner on the site, you can snag a bottle for just $25 (originally $39) using the code CLAY, though we’re unsure of how long this offer lasts.

The Creaseless Concealer lineup also includes an additional 16 shades, which means you can now choose between 30 in total. As for future upgrades, the Shape Tape Contour Concealer will be available in 30 shades come August, while the Rainforest of the Sea Foundation will also jump to 30 colors that same month (exact launch dates TBD).

We may just have to add tarte to our list of exceptional brands with impressive shade ranges.