Tarte’s Plaid Fall Collection Is Giving Me “Clueless” Vibes

It seems hard to believe but somehow Clueless came out almost 25 (!) years ago. The iconic movie hit theaters in 1995 and changed the fashion world forever. Cher, Dionne and Tai’s wardrobes are still iconic. I think they’d love the new Tarte Fall Feels collection that just hit QVC. It’s a three-piece makeup collection made up of two best-sellers with all-new plaid packaging (total Clueless vibes) and a brand-new eye-and-cheek palette. It might all scream fall but it’s totally wearable now.

Not only is this QVC-exclusive collection super chic, but it’ll also save you some money. QVC is great at creating mini kits that contain an extra product basically for free. That could be a full-size makeup brush or another of the same item allowing you to stock up on your favorites—including these Tarte goodies. Below, all the sets to shop now on QVC’s website. Hurry—these won’t be around forever.

Eye & Cheek Palette with Brush Set

This new fall-ready palette features seven matte and metallic eyeshadow shades, as well as an Amazonian clay blush all in cute pink plaid packaging. The set also includes a full-size dual-ended eyeshadow brush.

$25 at QVC

Hygge & Kisses Tartiest Remix Lipgloss Trio

Although it’s called “Lip Paint,” this lippie is more of a moisturizing gloss. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E boost lips’ plumpness. Grab three autumnal hues to wear alone or over lipstick.

$25 at QVC

Limited Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes Plaid Tube Duo

This cult-favorite Tarte mascara’s plaid packaging is all Cher Horowitz. Two of them has a $46 value.

$25 at QVC

