This Is Tarte’s Biggest One-Day Sale Ever

It seems like every day there’s a new beauty sale and our wallets are feeling it. But trust us when we say the Tarte custom kit sale is worth a second look. This is the sale to stock up on OG faves like Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush and Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-1 Mascara, as well as new products you might not have tried yet. For one day only, you can get $200+ worth of products for less than $100. How, you ask? Here’s the rundown.

First, you choose a makeup bag from the four ultra-cute options. (I’m partial to the purple sequin one with a pink flamingo emblazoned on it.) Then you choose six full-sized products, one from each of the following categories: foundation, face, eye, mascara, lip and body/brushes. This also includes palettes for the first time ever. Check out and pay just $63 for everything. Usually, you can only get about two products for that price.

For example, this kit includes the adorable pom-pom makeup bag with six products inside: Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-1 Mascara ($23 at Tarte); Hamptons Weekender Contour Palette ($19 at Tarte); Ready, Set, Radiant Skin Mist ($25 at Tarte); Water Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($39 at Tarte); Tarteist Metallic Shadow ($14 at Tarte); and Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint ($20 at Tarte). That’s a retail value of $140.

Start shopping the Tarte custom kit sale on June 5 at 7 a.m. PST. The sale ends at midnight and the most popular products are expected to sell out quickly, so set your alarms.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.