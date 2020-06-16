Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale Basically Gets You 4 Free Products

Whether you’re out and about or still at home isolating, you might be starting to feel like putting on a little makeup now and then. We’ll all really different in this sense. For me, I like a little concealer and mascara and just lip balm underneath my mask. Maybe a fun eyeshadow color if I’m in the mood. Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale for 2020 is the perfect way to pick up those few products you need in your kit and maybe one or two more for a special occasion.

Here’s how the custom kit works. For $63, you can get seven full-sized items (six products plus a makeup bag). After choosing a bag (they’re all really cute!), you choose one product from each of the following categories: foundation, face, eye, mascara, lip and skincare or brushes. This usually retails for more than $200! Not all products are included but many are, including: Babassu Foundcealer Vegan Skincare Foundation SPF20; Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush; Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara; Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel; Baba Bomb; and H2O gloss.

It’s a truly awesome deal all around. Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape Contour Concealer isn’t included in Custom Kit sale, but it is on sale. It’s a whopping $8 off so feel free to add it to your cart when you’re finished filling up your bag. Now, this is a one-day sale but the brand often extends it another day so keep an eye out on the website and Instagram. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.