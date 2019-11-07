Today is Tarte’s Biggest Sale of the Year and You Cannot Miss It

Tarte fans, today is your lucky day. While products go on sale at stores like Ulta and Sephora, Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale for 2019 is better than pretty much any retail discount. It’s your chance to stock up on old favorites, including concealer and foundation you continually buy. It’s also the time to try something new, like an eyeliner shade you never thought you could pull off. (You can.) How does it work? Here’s the deal.

Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale includes six full-size products plus a makeup bag for $63 and it retails for more than $200. You choose from a select group of products but there are more than 60 to choose from and a lot of them are best-selling Tarte items. It’s not a small pool. There are also products Tarte hasn’t included in the Custom Kit Sale before, such as the popular Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation. You can also grab Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush, Maneater Mascara, Busy Gal Brows and Color Splash Lipstick. While everyone’s favorite concealer, Shape Tape, isn’t included in the Kit options, Tarte is putting is on sale today only. Add one for $20—that’s $7 off.

It isn’t just makeup in the sale. You can also add some of Tarte’s skincare to your Kit. Both the Mermaid Skin Hyaluronic H20 Serum and the Clean Queen vegan deodorant are good options to add if you have enough makeup to last for…years. (Just me?) If I was creating a Kit, I would also include the Tartelette Flirt palette, which features six matte and shimmer shades perfect for travel.

Shop the Tarte Custom Kit Sale now on Tarte’s website now. Oh, and shipping is free. I told you it was good.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.