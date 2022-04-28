Tarte’s TikTok-Viral Cheek Stain Sold Out at Sephora—Here’s Where to Shop It RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been dying to try this summer’s top blush trend, “faux sunburn,” boy have we found the perfect (and most nostalgic) product to achieve the look with. Let us reintroduce you to Tarte Cosmetic’s Cheek Stain. It was the brand’s first-ever product launch way back when in 1999. Tarte heard its fans wanted to bring the blush back, and so it did. For a limited time only, you can shop the iconic Cheek Stain in three different shades that’ll help you look dewy and flushed.

The blush was all the rave back when it was released and has since reclaimed its crown thanks to it going viral on TikTok. You can see @corrine_reed swipe the product straight onto her cheeks and then pat it into her skin. That’s all she does to achieve the most stunning flush on her cheeks. She shows exactly what you should do to get the “sunburn blush” look in literal seconds.

The O.G. Cheek Stain isn’t just a pretty touch of color, though. It contains a bunch of skincare ingredients that keep your skin moisturized and nourished. As you can see in the TikTok, the cream-gel formula glides onto skin effortlessly and blends seamlessly. @corrine_reed didn’t even need to blend the product on her cheeks because it applies so beautifully and precisely.

Many shoppers completely agree, too. “I have fallen in love with this product all over again,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I purchased the color Flush and it is so incredibly beautiful and so natural looking. The application is a dream, it blends itself by simply tapping it on with fingers. I ADORE this and need it to not be discontinued. I’ve forgotten about every other blush I own and don’t want to use anything else ever again.”

That’s a tough act to follow, but basically, it’s time to get sun-kissed skin this summer with the help of Tarte’s Cheek Stain. If you’re a millennial, this blush will take you back to the good ole days and if you’re not, you just found your new fave blush (you can thank us later).

The water-infused stick adds the most gorgeous and natural-looking tint to your cheeks. Be sure to apply product across your nose, too, if you’re going for the faux sunburn look. The buildable formula taps on goji, acai and acerola (cherry) to hydrate, firm and promote collagen production. Meanwhile, pomegranate and maracuja also provide moisture. You really do get the best of both worlds with Tarte’s Cheek Stain: beautiful color and lasting hydration.

But let’s talk about the three heavenly shades. Flush is the sheer berry tone that’s going viral on TikTok. It’s sold out at Sephora, but you can find it at Ulta, Tarte Cosmetics and Macy’s. Exposed is a sheer nude pink and Tipsy is a sheer coral. You can still create the perfect sunburn blush look with any of these shades, but Flush is definitely the one everyone has their eyes on.

“This blush is the best I’ve ever used. I was really upset that it was discontinued,” wrote one reviewer. “Color is perfect, easy to blend and even though the container is small it lasts forever!!!”

We can’t forget to mention this product’s packaging. Not only is it super cute and compact, but it also is meant to go straight onto your cheeks—no brushes necessary.

“All I can say is WOW! It looks completely natural, is extremely easy to apply and lasts all day,” wrote another shopper. “I hope they don’t discontinue this product (I see it says limited) because this is my new holy grail. I’m going to order two more at full price right now, just in case they do discontinue it (but again, they should NEVER discontinue it – this is hands down the best blush I’ve ever used!)”

To save on the Cheek Stain, enter code FRIEND when you check out at Macy’s. A few dollars can make all the difference.