Tarte’s New Glowy Blush Wands Might Look Familiar, But They’re Absolutely Worth Trying

When Tarte rolled out its Sculpt Tape Contour late last month, fans fell for the familiar packaging and next-level formula. Seriously, it blends out like a dream to contour and sculpt any and all parts of your face. Now, just a few weeks later, Tarte is back with glowy blush versions of this runaway hit: Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Glow Blush. It comes in three shades and probably looks familiar too, a lot like another blush wand that’s so popular.

We’re not calling Blush Tape a dupe, though. That’s mostly because it’s still on the pricey side, plus the liquid formulas do feel different. There’s room for everyone and everything in the beauty world. Tarte’s blush is a dewy mix of color and highlights with porcelain flower to brighten and hydrate, mango and shea butter to condition skin, licorice root to color correct, mineral pigments to soften the look of pores and texture, and diamond powder to blur imperfections.

Blush Tape Liquid Glow Blush comes in three shades: Pink, Peach and Berry. The packaging features a soft cushion applicator you can twist to ensure no leakage.

Blush Tape Liquid Glow Blush first debuted at QVC and we recommend grabbing your shade from there. That’s because it comes with a free Sculpting Brush you can use with either the blush or contour. The brush really helps you blend the formula up and out. It’s all about easy makeup this season and the Tarte hits just keep on coming.