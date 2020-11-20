Heads Up: Tarte’s Cyber Week Sale Is Starting Early With Up to Half-Off Sitewide

Every year we wait patiently (sort of patiently) for Tarte’s Black Friday deals to go live so we can stock up on complexion products and pick up a holiday set or two. This year, the brand is starting early with an early Cyber Week sale so there’s even more time to shop. Shape Tape on sale? Yes, please.

Here’s what we can tell you so far. From November 23-29, you’ll get 30 percent off Tarte goodies sitewide with a few exceptions, such as Awake, bundles and vaults. Plus, you’ll get 50 percent off (!!!) what the brand calls its “fave holiday steals.” Use code CYBER for both of these discounts and you’ll save big throughout the week.

We got you started with a few discounted goods, below. Shop the Cyber Week deals now and we’ll keep you updated on everything coming on Black Friday.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Face Tape Foundation

Stock up on this best-selling, full-coverage foundation, available in 49 shades.

Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint

This vegan liquid lipstick has a non-drying velvet matte finish in 14 colors.

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

Choose the one mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and even conditions lashes.

H2O Gloss

Choose from 15, non-sticky, natural-looking shades.

Big Ego DIY Brow Detailing Pen

Fake a microbladed look with this waterproof and smudeproof brow pen.