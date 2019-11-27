These Are The Tarte Black Friday 2019 Deals To Totally Obsess Over

Scroll To See More Images

It’s pretty impossible not to love Tarte cosmetics, as this makeup brand has a variety of different products fit for minimalists and full-face beauties alike. And since Black Friday is right around the corner, you can probably imagine our excitement surrounding the Tarte Black Friday 2019 Deals, as we can only dream about the sets, skincare, and makeup items we’re bound to get our hands on this year.

Tarte offered up 60 percent off (plus surprises!) in 2018, making this brand a must-watch this Black Friday weekend. Besides, we all deserve to treat ourselves (and your beauty-loving besties!) to a gift every once in a while, and there’s no denying that the brand’s mascaras, lipsticks, and blushers will satisfy your beauty lust easily. This year, more than 200 products (!) are 25 percent off. These aren’t clearance items but actually new and buzzy products, as well as old staples you’ll want to use all year.

From stocking stuffers to skin-care essentials, here are five Tarte products we’re definitely going to add to our Tarte Black Friday 2019 Deals wishlist pronto.

Your eyes are waiting for this chic set that includes a full-size and travel-size Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara, as well as a full-size Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner.

Grab the glam lashes from Tarte’s collaboration from YouTuber Lele Pons.

These seven high-shine glosses don’t just look pretty, but feel nourishing on the lips, too.

This massive set has everything you need for travel: a pair of Pack Your Bags Undereye Rescue Patches; deluxe-sizes of Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, Rainforest of the Sea Color Splash Lipstick in Beach Babe and Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Paaarty; and travel-sizes of Maracuja Oil, Rainforest of the Sea Deep Dive Cleansing Gel and Rainforest of the Sea 4-in-1 Mist.

This popular vegan foundation covers any and all imperfections without looking cakey.

