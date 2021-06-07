Tarte’s Iconic Amazonian Clay Foundation Just Got A Major Upgrade

A decade ago, Tarte launched its Amazonian Clay Foundation to huge success. Fans continue to love the unique whipped texture and the full-coverage formula. But just because something is great, doesn’t mean it can’t get better. I’ve always liked the entire Amazonian Clay line so when I heard from the brand that the foundation was getting an upgrade, I knew I had to do a new Tarte Amazonian Clay foundation review. Let’s see how it’s different, shall we?

The first thing you’ll notice about the new Amazonian Clay Full Coverage 16-Hour Foundation is the clear bottle so you can find your shade a lot easier. Speaking of shades, the brand fully reworked each hue so the new formula has a whopping 46 options. But don’t worry—it still has the whipped texture everyone loves. If anything, it actually feels lighter. It’s vegan and oil-free with the same soft matte finish that truly doesn’t cake up—even on my dry skin. (I hydrated first, of course.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I can’t say if the foundation lasted a full 16 hours because, to be honest, I rarely have makeup on that long. It did last through the East Coast’s 95-degree temperatures and a nap. That’s more than enough long-lasting power for me. Although Amazonian Clay Foundation is full-coverage, I didn’t feel overly made up. Somehow it still looked like my skin, while covering red spots and blemishes. Although I have skin that’s on the dry side, this is great for all skin types. That’s thanks to hydrating water-coated pigments, as well as sustainably sourced Amazonian clay that absorbs excess oil and mattifies.

Although it doesn’t claim to be, I found this foundation really buildable. One swipe with the Buffer Brush and my pores and red spots vanished but you could still see some of my freckles. That’s the perfect amount of coverage for me. But for testing purposes, I added some more foundation onto my brush and I was able to a full-coverage look that still wasn’t cakey.

You might be wondering when it’s coming to Tarte’s website, Sephora and Ulta. Well, you have to wait a bit for these retailers. (June 20 and 27th respectively.) But you can get it now on QVC with a FREE Buffer Brush. That’s a $73 total value so you probably shouldn’t wait.