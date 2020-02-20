Tarte Is Celebrating Its 20th Birthday With Limited-Edition Products and a Major Sale

It’s hard to believe there was a time before Tarte. It feels like the brand has taken up space in our beauty routines forever. And it basically has—a whopping 20 years. For Tarte’s 20th birthday, we get a sale and limited-edition products so it’s basically like it’s our birthday, too. It’s the perfect time to stock up on concealer and foundation you use all the time, and maybe even try a shimmer eyeshadow or lipstick shade you haven’t used yet.

From now through February 23, Tarte Rewards members (it’s free to sign up) get 20 percent off almost everything on Tarte’s website. Pick up Face Tape Foundation ($39 at Tarte), Base Tape Hydrating Primer ($30 at Tarte), Maneater Mascara ($23 at Tarte) and many more cruelty-free goodies.

If you’d rather try something totally fresh and new, pick up the new Cue the Confetti Party Collection, which is already a major steal. The 3-piece set includes Cue the Confetti eyeshadow palette, five warm-toned neutral eyeshadows with a mix of matte and metallic finishes. There’s also an Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush in B-day Bae, a light rosy pink matte shade. Rounding out the set is a Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara with sparkly packaging. In fact, all the packaging is really fun and festive.

You can buy each item separately for $71 or grab the set for just $45. You can’t beat that. Now, you just have to find somewhere to go to celebrate.

