Target’s Collection of Claw Clips Looks Just Like Those Designer Ones You See on TikTok—But They’re Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Claw clips are hot right now, and let me tell you, I have definitely learned more than one life-changing hack on how to use them on long hair from TikTok. Claw clips can be so comfortable to keep your hair up all day without the damage and pulling of hair ties. Plus, we’re currently living in a fashion revival, and ’90s and early 2000s-inspired trends are officially back full circle. I’ll never forget how cute 8-year-old me felt in the ’90s with her first claw clip paired with a flower power velvet button-down, so let me tell you, rocking this trend as an adult truly hits the spot.

I am still awaiting the actual revival of indie sleeze as that was an era in which I truly shined, but I believe we’re still in the predictions stage of indie sleeze and not the actual moment. Anyway, I digress. Back to claw clips: These ingenious hair hacks have officially landed at Target in so many different colors, patterns and designs, so it’s easier than ever to try this trend out for yourself. You can pick up claw clips in different sizes and the best part is, they start at just $5.

Here are some of our favorites that we’re shopping now:

Jumbo Checkered Claw Hair Clip

Obsessed with the different shades of green in this checker-print claw clip. Plus it’s big enough to hold all of your hair. Grab it for just $8.

Checkered Print Claw Hair Clip

If you want more of a standard checker print design, pick up this Wild Fable clip in yellow and mint green. It’s perfect for running errands or throwing your hair up in a half up, half down style.

Smiley Print Claw Hair Clip

Okay, speaking of the ’90s, I’m 99 percent sure I had this exact clip back in 1999. The simple black design is so cute and seriously fills me with nostalgia.

Jumbo Iridescent Claw Hair Clip

Remember kaleidoscopes? I’m getting big kaleidoscope energy from this claw clip, which again, is reminiscent of everyone’s favorite ’90s toy. Life used to be so simple back then, huh?

Clear Daisy Print Claw Hair Clip

Flower power was also a big part of the ’90s because we were in the process of reviving fashions from the ’70s, like bell bottoms, groovy prints and peace sign necklaces. Do you get it now? Fashion just keeps recycling over and over again every 20 years until forever.

Checkered Claw Hair Clip

You can also pick up the trending checkerboard design in purple for just $5.