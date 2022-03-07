7 Women-Owned Brands at Target to Shop All Year Round—From Superfood Lattes to Home Organization Hacks

Scroll To See More Images

Tomorrow marks International Women’s Day, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate it than by shopping explicitly from women-owned brands. The global holiday honors the social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments made by women. It also calls for continuing to advance women’s equality. What better way to support all of the above than buying and consuming the goods created by female-founded companies? No matter how you plan to celebrate International Women’s Day, one thing anyone from anywhere in the world can do is to financially support women-owned businesses.

Though International Women’s Day has existed for over a century, its reach is far bigger now. Today’s ever-evolving technology has made it easier than ever to put your money where your mouth is (a.k.a. shop from women-owned brands).

However, you might not know exactly where to start, since so many of these brands now exist and thrive. To make it super simple for you, Target is spotlighting women-owned businesses that you can shop literally right this second. But let’s just clarify that you can and should buy from these brands all year round and not just on each annual IWD.

Below, find seven brands from Target’s lineup of women-owned businesses. There’s everything from home and kitchen essentials to beauty and makeup must-haves. We even slipped in an allergy-friendly food brand and a superfood self-care brand that are sure to impress.

Golde Matcha Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend

Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori founded Golde with the goal of making self-care easy, accessible and tasty. The brand’s products revolve around superfoods for improving your daily routine and feeling your best. The Matcha Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend has almost a perfect five-star rating at Target and helps with energy, focus and inflammation.

Mented Cosmetics Balms Away Lip Treatment

KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson launched Mented Cosmetics in search of the perfect nude lipstick. It’s grown into so much more, featuring extensive shade ranges to represent all skin tones. Start with the brand’s Balms Away Lip Treatment, which blends shea butter and castor oil to hydrate your lips and add a subtle sheen.

Satya + Sage Goddess Candle

Founded by Son-ja Haile, Satya + Sage has its roots in self-care. The brand’s handcrafted and eco-friendly candles aim to play a part in creating “sacred spaces” where you can unwind and hit pause. Made of coconut and soy wax, this chic candle is great for burning while taking care of yourself, whether you’re doing yoga, taking a bath or reading. It contains notes of orange, grapefruit, rose, vanilla and more.

Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls

Sister duo Miko and Titi Branch turned their expertise from working in a salon into creating products specifically for those with curly, textured hair, a gap in the market they hoped to fill. Try Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls cream to help manage your curls, combat frizziness and keep your style in place. Apply it to wet hair for something quick and easy or on dried curls for even more definition.

Mei Apothecary Germanium Wand Lifting Beauty Roller Tool

Stephanie Zheng created Mei Apothecary to make achieving healthy, glowing skin easy. The brand believes taking care of your skin should be simple, fun and effective. Its beauty roller tool lifts and energizes the face so well that it’ll feel like a spa treatment.

Partake Gluten Free Classic Pancake & Waffle Mix

Launched in 2016 by Denise Woodard, Partake serves up allergy-friendly treats for those with food and dietary restrictions. It all started when Woodard’s daughter was diagnosed with several food allergies. Now, the brand carries cookies, baking mixes and breakfast mixes. Give Partake’s Gluten Free Classic Pancake & Waffle Mix a go and you won’t believe how good it tastes without gluten, GMOs, dairy products or the top nine allergens.

YouCopia UpSpace 3-Shelf Bottle Organizer

Lauren Greenwood began YouCopia to create organization products that tackle clutter in your home. One such solution is the UpSpace 3-Shelf Bottle Organizer that optimizes your cabinet space and prevents all your reusable water bottles from piling up in one messy jumble.