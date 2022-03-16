Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Deals Are Available at Target—Including This ‘Miracle’ Vitamin C Serum at 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Ulta’s semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty sale is in full swing. And with Target’s in-store Ulta shopping experience, we can pick up products like our holy grail Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal face mask while browsing through isles of Swiffer refills and stylish bed sheets. It’s the apex of shopping convenience, even if it adds a few minutes spent swatching eyeshadows onto our usual grocery runs. But if you’re in the mood to shop from your couch, you can score Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty deals online directly from Target’s site—and collect both those precious Ultamate points and Target’s own Circle Rewards, for serious future savings.

Beauty aficionados always look forward to the sale, because it boasts steep discounts on some of today’s most beloved makeup, hair, and skin-care products. Each day of the sale, Ulta slashes prices on a different set of products, so you only have 24 hours to score the deal.

Today, you’ll want to add StriVectin’s Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum to your cart immediately. At 50 percent off, this outstanding serum is now just $36.

Vitamin C should be a star ingredient in your skincare arsenal. It visibility brightens skin, fades hyperpigmentation and boosts the effectiveness of your daily SPF (yes, you should be wearing sunscreen every day!), making it an excellent part of your AM beauty routine.

StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

StriVectin’s powerhouse serum combo includes two forms of vitamin C—sodium ascorbyl phosphate and ascorbic acid—along with retinol, a well-researched ingredient clinically proven to banish fine lines and improve skin texture. And to soothe any potential irritation, StriVectin also included hyaluronic acid and glycerin to keep your skin hydrated and soft. It’s truly a do-it-all serum, and you’ll absolutely adore the noticeable glow in the mirror.

Don’t take our word for it, though. The serum has an average of 4.5 stars among Ulta’s reviewers, who rave about its brightening abilities and luxurious texture. One reviewer called it a “​​miracle in a bottle,” while another credited it with vanquishing their melasma, a difficult-to-treat form of hyperpigmentation.

If you’re curious about how the serum plays with the rest of your beauty routine, a reviewer wrote that it “spreads easily and sinks right in leaving no oiliness behind…very good for layering.”

So go ahead, slather on your favorite moisturizer, SPF, and put on your favorite glam face, while basking in that vitamin C glow.StriVectin’s Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum is on sale now for $36 at Ulta and Target for 24 hours only, before going up to its normal price of $72. This is a rare chance to check out one of the best skincare products that Ulta has to offer, so don’t wait!