It’s Raining Sunscreen and Gift Cards at Target This Week

It finally feels like summer here in Los Angeles. The sun is out in full force and my fair skin is ready to burn in two seconds. It’s the perfect time to stock up on sun care at Target’s sunscreen sale. While I have a few tubes, of course, I’m afraid some of them are from last summer, which means they’re probably not as effective. I’m not taking any chances with skin cancer or extra wrinkles.

All this week, sun care at everyone’s favorite store is 10 percent off with the Cartwheel app. If you don’t have the app, are you even a Target addict? I actually used it just yesterday and I got 20 percent off a new bikini. It’s a no brainer. In addition to getting a few dollars off, you’ll also score a $5 Target gift card with a $25 sun care purchase. Target prices are great but sunscreen isn’t cheap. You’ll get to $25 just by grabbing a body and face lotion, and maybe a spray option because getting your back is impossible. (Just me?)

Here are a few of my personal favorites to get you started, with their original prices.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick

This new stick protects skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays for up to 80 minutes, all with a non-greasy finish.

$8.99 at Target

Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Lotion

Fans love this lightweight face cream because it’s a lot less likely to make you break out than some others on the market. It’s fragrance-free, gluten-free, vegan and tested by derms.

$12.99 at Target

Blue Lizard Sensitive Sunscreen Lotion

This aluminum-free, mineral-based sunscreen hails from Australia, where they know a thing or two about sun protection. The bottle has some amazing technology, too: it turns blue when it’s in direct contact with UV rays.

$14.99 at Target

The sunscreen deals end Friday, June 28, so get shopping.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.