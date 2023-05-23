8 Can’t-Miss Memorial Day Fashion & Beauty Deals to Shop Early at Target — Including Swim Styles That Are $20

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m one of those people (the only person?) who can never remember when holidays like Memorial Day or Labor Day fall. Lucky for me, Target set the reminder with hundreds of savings and epic deals launching in-store and online. Lately, I’ve been hitting up Target for clothing deals. I mean, seriously, it’s the only place you can find super cute bathing suits that are under $25 per piece, and the cover-up options this season are seriously too good.

But there are also so many summer savings on things you’re going to need to stock up on like sunscreen, beauty products, snacks, and outdoor party and grilling must-haves. Here’s the deal breakdown. On 5/21 and lasting until 5/29 (Memorial Day):

Spend $20 on suncare and get a $5 gift card



20% off bikes

20% off select char-broil grills

30% off select outdoor furniture and accessories

The below won’t be on sale until Friday 5/26 through Monday 5/29, but you can start adding your sizes to your cart now.

20% off tops, shorts, dresses, and sandals for the family

30% off swim for the family

Here’s everything we’re planning to shop:

Women’s Strappy Button-Front Cami

This lightweight cami is perfect for pairing with denim cut-offs and colorful sandals or dressing up with a flowy or linen skirt. Either way, it’s just $22.

Houston White Adult Bucket Hat

The Houston White collection for Target is all about colorful prints, lightweight co-ords, and classic accessories that add just the right touch. Houston White grew up in Minneapolis, where he worked as a barber and started designing custom t-shirts to sell to his clients. From there, a full-on apparel line was born.

Racerback One Piece Swimsuit – Wild Fable™

White trim is in this season, whether you’re wearing a tank top, dress or this cute racerback one-piece that’s just around $20. You can also pick it up in pink!

e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen & Primer

If you’re looking for a Supergoop glow sunscreen dupe, you’ve officially found it. This is the perfect sunscreen for reapplying at the pool on your no makeup days, since it provides the perfect amount of barely-there coverage with a glowing after-effect. With the Memorial Day sale you can stock up and get a $5 Target gift card for every $20 you spend.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

You literally can’t tell me nothin’—this is my favorite setting spray of all time. And I’d like to think I my opinion matters since I’ve tried out dozens of brands, and I’m a self-proclaimed sweaty girl. Just a few sprays will ensure your makeup look will be sweat-proof even in the worst heat. Spend $20 and get $5 back in a gift card.

Women’s Tassle Trim Crochet Cover Up Dress – Wild Fable™

Gone are the days of throwing on a white button down as a cover-up. This tassel, netted number is beyond cute and on sale for 30 percent off.

Rocket Pop with Metal Lid Candle Off-White – Threshold™

OMG, if summer equals nostalgia for you, you need this bomb pop-inspired candle that’s on sale for just $8.

Pickleball Set 4pc – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Okay hear me out, pickleball is fashion because there’s a whole aesthetic that goes with it. It’s basically the hot girl version of tennis, and yeah, you can quote me on that.