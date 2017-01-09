StyleCaster
Target Will Launch Dedicated Korean Beauty Section Curated by Alicia Yoon

Lauren Caruso
by
Target Korean Beauty
Photo: Courtesy of Target/STYLECASTER

Target has been not-so-quietly expanding its beauty reach over the past year: In early 2016, the retailer launched its very first private label nail collection, Defy & Inspire, and added French drugstore brands like Vichy and Embryolisse to its aisles at the same time it launched beauty incubator Project Underground. And now, everyone’s happy place (that’s Target, duh) is getting deeper into the Korean beauty circuit with a dedicated K-beauty section curated by Alicia Yoon, founder and curator of Korean beauty mecca Peach & Lily.

The offerings, which officially hit Target.com and select stores on January 22, include sheet masks, moisturizer sticks, toners, and snail mucus-laced eye creams from brands like Lagom, MIZON, Caolion, and Aprilskin ranging from $3.50 to $38. While Target is currently home to just a few select Korean skin-care products—mostly from Laneige—K-brand MISSHA will also hit the retailer’s shelves with its best-sellers next week, including Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Sleeping MaskTime Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule, and M Perfect Cover BB Cream. The trend follows in the footsteps of competitors like Sephora and Ulta, both of whom already have dedicated Korean beauty sections online and in select stores.

In fact, just a few short years ago, K-Beauty products like bubble masks, cushion compacts, and, well, snail mucus-based anything seemed totally otherworldly. Now, thanks in no small part to Yoon, the trend toward accessibility is rising.

Ahead, see all 16 products curated by Yoon that are launching at Target later this month.

1 of 16

Aprilskin Deep Cleaning Facial Cleanser, $7; at Target

Photo: Target

Lagom Gel Basic Cleansing Facial Cleanser, $17; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon Snail Repair Eye Cream, $22; at Target

Photo: Target

Caolion Pore Glowing Moisture Stick, $16; at Target

Photo: Target

Ariul Sheet Mask Skin Texture Improvement Facial Mask Treatment, $20; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon Firming Mask, $3.50; at Target

Photo: Target

Twenty Four Seven Cosmetic Highlighter White, $22; at Target

Photo: Target

Caolion Cream Skin Texture Improvement Facial Mask Treatment, $23; at Target

Photo: Target

Lagom Spray Skin Texture Improvement Facial Toner, $21; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon Lift Up Mask, $3.50; at Target

Photo: Target

Twenty Four Seven Lipstick Medium, $29; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon All in One Snail Healing Cream, $38; at Target

Photo: Target

Caolion Cream Deep Cleaning Facial Mask Treatment, $26; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon Soothing Mask, $3.50; at Target

Photo: Target

Mizon Water Volume Ex Mask, $3.50; at Target

Photo: Target

Caolion Cream Pore Minimizing Facial Mask Treatment, $20; at Target

Photo: Target

