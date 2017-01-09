Target Will Launch Dedicated Korean Beauty Section Curated by Alicia Yoon

Target has been not-so-quietly expanding its beauty reach over the past year: In early 2016, the retailer launched its very first private label nail collection, Defy & Inspire, and added French drugstore brands like Vichy and Embryolisse to its aisles at the same time it launched beauty incubator Project Underground. And now, everyone’s happy place (that’s Target, duh) is getting deeper into the Korean beauty circuit with a dedicated K-beauty section curated by Alicia Yoon, founder and curator of Korean beauty mecca Peach & Lily.

The offerings, which officially hit Target.com and select stores on January 22, include sheet masks, moisturizer sticks, toners, and snail mucus-laced eye creams from brands like Lagom, MIZON, Caolion, and Aprilskin ranging from $3.50 to $38. While Target is currently home to just a few select Korean skin-care products—mostly from Laneige—K-brand MISSHA will also hit the retailer’s shelves with its best-sellers next week, including Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Sleeping Mask, Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule, and M Perfect Cover BB Cream. The trend follows in the footsteps of competitors like Sephora and Ulta, both of whom already have dedicated Korean beauty sections online and in select stores.

In fact, just a few short years ago, K-Beauty products like bubble masks, cushion compacts, and, well, snail mucus-based anything seemed totally otherworldly. Now, thanks in no small part to Yoon, the trend toward accessibility is rising.

Ahead, see all 16 products curated by Yoon that are launching at Target later this month.