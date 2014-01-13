Beauty Buzz: Target to Introduce Premium Skin Care Line, How to Wear Dark Lipstick, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A guide to the most flattering texture for your hair length. [Daily Makeover]

2. We love dark lipstick, but we don’t necessarily love looking goth. Here’s how to get the best of both worlds. [Huffington Post]

3. Target will be introducing a premium skin care line next month. [WWD]

4. Dying to wear a hat but hesitant for the aftermath of hat hair? These tricks will help. [The Beauty Department]

5. Need a little bit of healthy inspiration? These health quotes will have you Pinning for hours. [StyleCaster]

Image via Max Oppenheim/Getty Images