Target Has Every Beauty Gift Your Fam & Friends Will Want

You know what it’s like going to Target. You have a list that includes toilet paper, a new rug, maybe curtains or some food. When you leave, you’ve spent $100 and have new PJs, a sweater and moisturizer. Oops. There’s just too much we want under one roof. Well, Target’s holiday beauty gifts for 2019 are about to make it a lot more difficult not to bust out that Target credit card. But at least in this case, you’ll cross a ton of people off your holiday shopping list.

The best part about Target’s holiday offerings is how there’s something for everyone at all different price points. You don’t actually have to spend a lot to get something really nice for a parent, sibling, BFF or maybe an aunt you don’t really know that well. Or maybe your office is doing a Secret Santa and you have to keep the gift under $25. It’s totally possible at Target. There are dozens of gifts dropping from now until early November. Below, shop some of our favorites.

Burt’s Bees Spice Is Nice 2-Piece Gift Set

With vanilla and clove-scented hand cream and lip butter.

$7.99 at Target, November 3

E.L.F. 15-Piece Haute Chocolate Everything Spice

With 15 eyeshadow shades.

$10 at Target, November 3

Kristin Ess Hair Pin & Pillowcase Gift Set

With a satin pillowcase and two hair pins.

$14.99 at Target, November 10

More Than Magic 10-Piece Nail Polish Set

With 10 pastel, jewel-toned and glitter nail polishes.

$10 at Target, November 10

Pacifica Cosmic Holiday Gift Set

With AHA & Hemp Resurfacing Tonic, Hydration Face Cream, Balancing Face Wash and nose strip.

$14.99 at Target, November 3

Real Techniques Mini Powder Brush Ornament

With a powder brush that has a full-size head.

$5.99 at Target, November 3

Versed Twice as Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set

With On the Rise Firming Serum, Stroke of Brillance Brightening Serum and a face roller.

$16.99 at Target, November 3

Real Techniques Mini Sponge Ornament

With a full-size Miracle Complexion Sponge.

$5.99 at Target, November 3

Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set

With tinted lip balm, lip shimmer and moisturizing lip balm.

$9.99 at Target, November 3

Physician’s Formula Butter Bronzer

With three highlight, blush and bronzer shades.

$9.99 at Target, November 10

