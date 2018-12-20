Target’s BOGO Beauty Sale is the Ultimate Come-Up for Last-Minute Shoppers

If you’re anything like us, you spend the weeks between Labor Day and Christmas Eve pushing yourself to complete holiday shopping early in a concentrated effort to avoid the chaos of gift-getting a week before festivities kick off. But year after year, that promise-to-self is broken and once again, you find yourself pushing and shoving through crowds with just hours to spare.If the above sounded like a snapshot of your present life, worry no more.

Target’s BOGO beauty sale is offering an unbeatable deal so you can purchase all your presents, for others and yourself (you deserve it) from the comfort of your own home. The best part? It’s guaranteed to arrive Christmas Eve if you place an order today (December 20). As if you didn’t already know, Target is always clutch when you’re on a time crunch.

And to make the promised delivery deal even better, the mega-store is offering a super steal on beauty and personal care giftsets with a BOGO 25% off offer, both in-store and online. Whether you’re zeroing in on haircare, makeup, skincare or a combo of all three–because why not?–you’re sure to find a gift set for everyone on your list. That includes the co-worker who mistakenly ended up on your last-minute-gift-buying list despite your best efforts to stay organized.

To make your shopping sesh a smidge easier, here are the sets we know will please. All you have to do is add it to your cart and check out. You’re welcome.

Soap & Glory Hands Yule Love Gift Set

With cold bitter winds on the horizon, any and everyone will be thankful for this ultra-hydrating trio of hand creams. A blend of shea butter, macadamia oil and marshmallow not only sooth cracked, dry hands, but make them smell yummy too.

$7 at Target

Target Beauty Box Holiday Hair Shampoo & Styling Set

If you have a friend or loved one who loves anything SheaMoisture, this gift set is a great buy. It’s filled with five SheaMoisture products from styling creams to cleansing bars. We are confident they’ll use every product ‘til the last drop.

$15 at Target

Profusion Cosmetics Confidence 21 Shade Eyeshadow Palette

You know the girl who isn’t afraid to rock (and kills) a new eye look every day. She’ll love this 21-piece eyeshadow palette filled with warm shades in a variety of finishes.

$8 at Target

Sonia Kashuk Limited Edition Opal Twist Brush Set + Case 8 pc

What isn’t there to love about this limited-edition set? It comes with 8 brushes, practically every brush a makeup pro will need to perfect a full-face look and an adorable gold carrying pouch.

$35 at Target