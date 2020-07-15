Target Is Making It Super Easy to Identify Black-Owned Beauty Brands

I’ve been a beauty editor for more than a decade so I generally know what brands are Black-owned and which ones aren’t even if they cater to the Black community. But even I need a reminder while shopping. Target’s Black-owned brand badge came just in time. While we’re all making an effort to shop more from this community, Target is helping make it a little easier. It’s not perfect (I have some issues with this badge and I’ll explain) but it’s a great step in the right direction.

You might not even realize Target has many Black-owned beauty brands. The retailer has been doing a great job investing in textured haircare, vibrant beauty products and clean skin care from both new and established Black founders. Because don’t forget. According to the Washington Post, only 1 percent of venture capital dollars went to Black start-up founders in 2018. It’s that much harder for people of color and women to get funding and start a company.

This new online badge will help you be able to find these brands but like I said, it’s not perfect. Here’s what it looks like on our favorite, The Lip Bar. It’s right where you’re used to seeing the Clean and Vegan tags.

The badge says “Black Owned or Founded Brand.” That means, brands here might not be owned by Black people anymore and that’s something to keep in mind. If you want to support a Black-owned company, do a little extra research. Brands such as Shea Moisture were bought by huge corporations like L’Oréal (in the case of Shea Moisture) and that’s who you’re giving your money to. These brands are still great and there’s nothing wrong with shopping them. But it helps to know exactly where your money is going.

Check out our list of some of our favorite Black-owned Target brands here. Go shop away!

