Target’s Black Friday Beauty Sale May Give Ulta a Run For Its Money

Target’s annual Black Friday sales have never quite been for the faint of heart (aka inexperienced shoppers who aren’t willing to stand in line to save). Tar-Jay’s in-store door buster deals on higher-priced items like flat screen TVs, fancy kitchen appliances and chic furniture pieces have been bringing in massive crowds that are more than willing to camp outside shop for the night to score on discounted items for years. However, thanks to the advent of online shopping (and Cyber Monday, to be sure), it’s not really 100 percent necessary to put yourself through post-Thanksgiving parking lot sleepover just to access to the sale. And, while the retailer has historically been known for offering major mark-downs and electronics and appliances, Target’s Black Friday beauty sale for 2019 is (so far) looking like it’s going to give Ulta, Sephora and other major beauty retailers some major competition. While we only have access to Target’s sneak peek through their recently revealed pre-Black Friday ad, we’re pretty impressed by the preliminary offerings.

To add some context with what to expect, last year, Target’s Black Friday sale came in BOGO form, offering buy one, get one 50 percent off promos across all beauty gift sets online. The BF preview also seems to hint that 2018’s deal will still be available for 2019 as well, however, it appears they’re expanding the beauty sale by adding plenty of extra mark-downs on single items, from BOGO deals on drugstore makeup and skincare essentials to 30 percent off select prestige hair styling tools. While we’re fairly certain Target will drop plenty of additional deals and steals in their broad beauty category, this glimpse of what’s in store for the biggest day of discounts each year has us pretty excited. Here are a few of our favorite beauty staples we’re predicting will get marked down.

Pixi Glow Tonic

This gentle exfoliating solution is garnered a mass following over the years, and we’re ready to stock our cabinets with back-ups.

Milani Make it Last Setting Spray

This drugstore makeup-extender seriously rivals its high-end counterparts.

Tanologist Express Tan

This next-level sunless tanner gives you an even faux glow and doesn’t smell awful.

e.l.f. Haute Chocolate Palette

Deals on already affordable products are abound.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

This O.G. hair tool may have been around forever, but there’s a reason why it’s become a cult-classic.

