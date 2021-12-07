Target’s Already-Affordable Beauty Gift Sets Are on Major Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love our luxe beauty-focused stores, there’s just something about Target that grips ahold of us and causes us to empty our wallets. It’s the vast array of beauty brands, both high-end and affordable, as well as clean beauty, BIOPC-owned and value sets. Plus, you can grab toilet paper, laundry detergent and a cute new jacket while you’re there. Even better, right now Target beauty is on sale: gift sets are buy one, get one 25 percent off already super affordable prices.

The best thing about these gift sets is how much of an incredible value they are already. You can grab scrunchies, skincare, haircare and makeup for way less than you would pay regular retail. Buy them for yourself to save money or gift them to friends and family. At these prices, and from our favorite brands, you truly can’t go wrong.

We got you started with some of our faves below. The BOGO 25 percent offer only lasts until December 11.

E.l.f. Snow Globe Blend & Brush Holiday Gift Set

You get four synthetic, cruelty-free brushes and two TikTok-viral makeup sponges in this cute kit.

Hero Cosmetics Emergency Stress Gift Set

The holidays can be stressful AF. Gift this skin-clearing set with the cult-fave Mighty Patch acne dots, post-breakout Rescue Balm and skin-brightening Lightning Wand.

Scunci Scrunchie Star Gift Set

Six colorful scrunchies for $10? Yes, please! There are even satin options for breakage-free hair.

Olay Regenerist Holiday Minis Moisturizer Gift Set

Mom would love this Olay Regenerist duo, which includes travel sizes Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer and a sleep mask.

“Best Tressed” Best of Gift Set – Target Beauty Capsule

Get a whopping nine travel hair products from Target’s best-selling brands including Odele, Eva NYC, L’Oréal, and Kristen Ess.

Advent Calendar Gift Set – Target Beauty Capsule

Advent calendars are all the rage right now. This one contains travel-size beauty faves from brands including Hero Cosmetics, E.l.f., Vital Proteins, House of Lashes, Real Techniques and Maybelline.

Versed Calm Clear & Holiday Cheer Skin Destressing Gift Set

Calm, refresh and hydrate winter skin with a Facial Acupressure Wand, Clarifying Serum and Moisturizing Gel-Cream.

Lip Gloss Gift Set

Have a lip gloss obsessed friend? This fun set includes 15 lip glosses in shiny, shimmering and matte finishes.

MIX:BAR Eau De Parfum Scent Discovery Set

Help them find their new signature sent with this five-piece fragrance set.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Holiday Kit, Sky High Mascara and Lifter Gloss Gift Set

Two viral TikTok faves in one limited-edition set? Yes, for real! And we’ve never seen a mini-sized Sky High in blackest black washable mascara and a full-size lifter gloss in Moon at this affordable price.