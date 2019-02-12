Target’s February Beauty Box is Out and It’s the Best One Yet

If you think shopping at Target is more lifestyle than luxury, you’re not alone. It’s the go-to for literally everything including best-selling beauty finds. And since there’s a 99.9 percent chance you’ll be there at least once (talk about self-control) or twice this month, here’s one more item for that never-ending list: the Target Beauty Box. This month’s drop is Black History Month-themed and includes some products we’ve been dying to finally try.

If you’re not familiar with the Target Beauty boxes, here’s what you need to know. Each month you’ll find a creatively curated box filled with deluxe sample and full-size products to swipe, spritz and lather on without committing to a lofty price tag. As for this month’s picks, expect top-selling products from black-owned businesses that are already sitting pretty on Target shelves.

While some are staples you’re already familiar with, like Carol’s Daughter and SheaMoisture, you’ll also find more under-the-radar brands like Zandra and Eden Body Works. They’re also themed around giving yourself some extra TLC and self-care with masks, body butters and bath bombs. R&R is a year-round must so considering this a friendly reminder.

The Black History Month boxes are available in-store and online at Target and are only $15 each. Keep scrolling to see what’s inside each one.

Recline & Unwind

Filled with bath bombs, a cleansing balm, lip balm and face and body bar to make your shower-time way more pampering. We especially love the Urban Skin RX Even Tone Cleansing Bar that lightens up unwanted dark spots and acne-induced hyperpigmentation.

$15 at Target

Maxing & Relaxing

Everything to make the next snow day relaxing and beautifying from a mud mask and oatmeal bar soap to this richly pigmented Lip Bar wine-colored lipstick that looks great on all skin tones.

$15 at Target

Moving & Grooming

For the special man in your life, whether it’s your dad or bae, this grooming kit will give him all the essentials he needs to stay oh so fresh. If his no-shave November game is still going strong, he’ll especially love the Uncle Jimmys Beard Softener to keep facial hair conditioned and hydrated.

$15 at Target

Kid’s Zandra

Beauty boxes aren’t just for adults this go-round, this kid-friendly box is full of Zandra beauty goodies, the bath and body brand created by 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur who started experimenting with making her own formulas when her father refused to buy her lip balm. From hand creams to bath scrubs, your budding beauty guru will have endless fun using these hydrating ingredients.

$15 at Target