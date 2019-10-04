Target’s 14 Days of Beauty Is Here and the Deals Are Epic

We hope you saved a little money for holiday shopping because you might want to spend some of it a bit early. Target’s 14 Days of Beauty event is here for fall 2019 and the deals are up to 50 percent off. We’re talking nail polish, haircare, skincare and makeup—some new and some everyday favorites. Brands include some of our personal favorites such as Revlon, Pixi and Covergirl. And just like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, deals are only for one day, with a new brand or specific product discounted each day.

There are a ton of beauty sales right now and even more coming up (stay tuned!). But there’s something about Target that makes us not be able to stay away. Maybe it’s the high-low mix of buzzy new products we’re dying to try and some best-selling items we’ve been using forever. Now’s the time to stock up at a discount. Below, check out all the deals from now until October 12 (yes, we’re a little late!).

Friday, October 4

Revlon Ultra HD or ColorStay Lip Products: $2.81-$6.29 (was $7.19-$9.99)

Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfecter (online-only): $12.80 (was $16)

Saturday, October 5

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum: $20.39 (was $33.99)

Soap & Glory 10.1-oz. or 8.4-oz. Body Butters (online only): $5.39-$8.39 (was $8.99-$13.99)

Sunday, October 6

Pixi 3.4-oz. Skintreats Tonics: $9 (was $15)

Salon Grafix Brunette Dry Shampoo and Invisible Styling Oil (online-only): $4.19 (was $6.99)

Monday, October 7

TIGI Bed Head Hairspray or Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier: $8.39-$11.99 (was $13.99-$19.99)

Tuesday, October 8

Yes to Grapefruit Unicorn Products: $0.75-$8 (was $1.49-$15.99)

Wednesday, October 9

CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara: $2.12 (was $5.29)

Thursday, October 10

Pacifica 1.7-oz. Facial Moisturizers: $7.73-$9.59 (was $12.89-$15.99)

Pacifica Salty Waves Hair Balm and Pacifica Perfume (online-only): $7.19-$12.53 (was $11.99-$21.99)

Friday, October 11

Hello 4-oz. Activated Charcoal Toothpaste: $4.19 (was $6.99)

Moon Whitening Pen (online-only): $11.99 (was $19.99)

Saturday, October 12

OGX 25.4-oz. Argan Oil Shampoo or Conditioner, and 5-oz. Dry Shampoo: $3.89-$5.99 (was $6.49-$9.99)

