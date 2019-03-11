I’m Still Processing the Amazing Deals in Target’s 14 Days of Beauty Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Hold the phone: Target just came out of nowhere with the best sale of the year and I am absolutely here for it. Sephora and Ulta are usually my go-tos for discounted staples, but Target’s 2019 14 Days of Beauty Sale is well-worth paying attention to. For one, nothing goes over $40. Two, half of these products are cult favorites I’m already obsessed with or have been wanting to try. Three, it’s Target. All of us were planning to be there this week anyway.

Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate pre-spring refresh. Starting yesterday (yea, yea, yea, we’re a day late) and ending March 23, the brand is offering one-time exclusive deals on popular products. That means for each day, there will be one product or brand to save on. And no, I’m not talking a measly 10 percent that barely eliminates the tax. These are what I like to call big mama deals, with markdowns of up to 40 and 50 percent off.

What makes the entire even better is that these are staples you actually need including body wash, foundation, razors, and my personal favorite: retinol. If you’re in the middle of chucking items that don’t spark joy to make room for new ones, I highly recommend any or all of these.

Monday, March 11

Get 40 percent off Method hand soaps and OGX body washes, including this super-soothing lavender oil version.

$6.99 $4.20 at Target

Tuesday, March 12

We are literally gasping at a whopping 40 percent all Covergirl foundations. We’re personally waiting to get our hands on the Full Spectrum line, which was created with darker skin tones in mind.

$8.99 $4.49 at Target

Wednesday, March 13

We’re obsessed with the hair masks in Not Your Mother’s range, so we’ll definitely be trying something new while the entire brand is 50 percent off. Maybe this detangler will be our new fave.

$8.49 $4.24 at Target

Thursday, March 14

Obsessed with lashes? It’s your lucky day when all Ardell and Eylure lashes and glue are 50 percent off. Stock up fast! We’d recommend experimenting with everyone’s new fave–magnetic falsies.

$11.89 $5.94 at Target

Friday, March 15

Glycolic acid is a prime alpha-hydroxy acid that can gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it brighter and more even-toned. With that being said, you’d be crazy to pass up a pack of Bliss’ That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads for 40 percent off.

$19.99 $12 at Target

Saturday, March 16

We’re saying “yas!” to 50 percent off the Yes to Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Mask and Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask (above).

$15.99 $8 at Target

Sunday, March 17

A cult-favorite mascara for less than a very cheap lunch ($5 to be exact)? We’ll take two please.

$5.89 $5 at Target

Monday, March 18

If you’re ready to show off smooth gams for spring, this 50 percent off all BIC disposable razors is right on time.

$5.69 $3.05 at Target

Tuesday, March 19

Maybelline’s Fit Me Foundations and Concealers are in the upper echelon of drugstore makeup for good reason. Run, don’t walk, to grab one of each while they’re 50 percent off.

$5.99 $3 at Target

Wednesday, March 20

Texturizing spray is a must-have for the summer season, so we’re happy the entire Sun Bum hair range will be 40 percent off.

$11.59 $6.96 at Target

Thursday, March 21

It doesn’t get more drugstore iconic than any of PIXI’s tonics. Come March 21, you can grab the Glow Tonic, Rose Tonic and Retinol Tonic for $10 each.

$15 $10 at Target

Friday, March 22

Highly concentrated to target tired lines throughout the face, the $29.99 deal for Boots No. 7 Booster Serum is your chance to try it without breaking bank.

$41.99 $29.99 at Target

Saturday, March 23

Plotting a dye job? Stock up on any or all of the products from Nexxus’ Color Assure line for 50 percent off. We’ve got our eye on the White Orchid Extract sulfate-free shampoo.