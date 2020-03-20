Hurry—Best-Selling Beauty Products Are Half Off at Target

Even though you might not be fully getting ready right now while home and social distancing, you will get back to your regular beauty routine. And for that, you might need to stock up on some essentials. Luckily, Target’s 14 Days of Beauty sale for 2020 is here and the prices are seriously good. We’re talking half off best-selling makeup, skincare, body products and hair tools that will have you ready to slay when we’re finally out and about. But why can’t you start now? Pop on a face mask while you’re working from home or watching Netflix, or spend this extra time at home giving your hair some much-needed love with a hair treatment.

Just like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Target’s beauty event features specific brands and products each day at a major discount. We’re starting a little late here so the sale is already going strong. There’s still a ridiculous amount of great products left to shop (online, of course). Pick up Kristin Ess Hair favorites, Bliss Vitamin C + Peptide skincare and Sally Hansen nail polish for your DIY manicure, plus so much more, below. Remember: it’s all half off!

March 20

Versed 1 oz. Facial Serums

Winky Lux Flower Balms

Arches & Halos products

March 21

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish

Pacifica fragrances

Pacifica Spray Natural Mineral Sunscreen

March 22

Kristin Ess Hair hairdryer and flatiron

Kristin Ess Hair Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, 33.8 fl oz

March 23

Yes To Watermelon Super Fresh skincare

C’est Moi Visionary Makeup Crayon

March 24

CoverGirl Lashblast Mascara

Simple Moisturizer

Garnier Express Retouch Gray Hair Concealer

March 25

Fekkai Brilliant Gloss hair products

Love Beauty And Planet Multi-Benefit Vitamins

TPH by TARAJI Glow Up Pure Scalp Oil Blend

March 26

ARC teeth whitening products

Pixi MatteLast Liquid Lipstick

Mineral Fusion Mascara

March 27

Rae supplements

Spring & Vine shampoo bars

March 28

No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum

Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 30

