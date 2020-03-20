Hurry—Best-Selling Beauty Products Are Half Off at Target

Even though you might not be fully getting ready right now while home and social distancing, you will get back to your regular beauty routine. And for that, you might need to stock up on some essentials. Luckily, Target’s 14 Days of Beauty sale for 2020 is here and the prices are seriously good. We’re talking half off best-selling makeup, skincare, body products and hair tools that will have you ready to slay when we’re finally out and about. But why can’t you start now? Pop on a face mask while you’re working from home or watching Netflix, or spend this extra time at home giving your hair some much-needed love with a hair treatment.
Just like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Target’s beauty event features specific brands and products each day at a major discount. We’re starting a little late here so the sale is already going strong. There’s still a ridiculous amount of great products left to shop (online, of course). Pick up Kristin Ess Hair favorites, Bliss Vitamin C + Peptide skincare and Sally Hansen nail polish for your DIY manicure, plus so much more, below. Remember: it’s all half off!
March 20
Versed 1 oz. Facial Serums
Winky Lux Flower Balms
Arches & Halos products
March 21
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish
Pacifica fragrances
Pacifica Spray Natural Mineral Sunscreen
March 22
Kristin Ess Hair hairdryer and flatiron
Kristin Ess Hair Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, 33.8 fl oz
March 23
Yes To Watermelon Super Fresh skincare
C’est Moi Visionary Makeup Crayon
March 24
CoverGirl Lashblast Mascara
Simple Moisturizer
Garnier Express Retouch Gray Hair Concealer
March 25
Fekkai Brilliant Gloss hair products
Love Beauty And Planet Multi-Benefit Vitamins
TPH by TARAJI Glow Up Pure Scalp Oil Blend
March 26
ARC teeth whitening products
Pixi MatteLast Liquid Lipstick
Mineral Fusion Mascara
March 27
Rae supplements
Spring & Vine shampoo bars
March 28
No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum
Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 30
