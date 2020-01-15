Taraji P. Henson Heads to Space in Olay’s Out-of-This-World Super Bowl Commercial

Whether you watch the Super Bowl because your favorite team is playing or the commercials make you LOL, it’s a big night with everyone talking about it the next day. One topic that’s sure to be of discussion? Taraji P. Henson’s Olay Super Bowl commercial. The skincare brand announced today that it’ll have a major spot during the big game for the second year in a row. You might remember Olay’s “Killer Skin” commercial last year with Sarah Michelle Gellar doing a splasher film spoof. This year is a bit different but just as epic.

Henson is the star this year along with real-life American engineer and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, comedian Lilly Singh and actress Busy Philipps. Together, with Katie Couric narrating, they play astronauts launching Olay’s “very first space mission.” Called “Make Space for Women,” Olay will air the entire commercial during the Super Bowl but you can steal a sneak peek, below.

In the meantime, we caught up with Henson to find out what exactly when down BTS.

“It was fun because I was grouped with a lot of young women who code and their excitement to be a part of this production, just made me excited,” she told StyleCaster. In fact, teens from Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science, star alongside the more famous faces in the ad. For Henson, that was part of the pull of being involved in this project.

“For me, I take it personal. I did a movie, Hidden Figures and prior to that movie, my entire life in school, I always thought that math and science were not for me. It’s for boys,” she explained. “No one ever said it to me, but there was an understanding. So, whenever I was in those classes, I would pick a seat in the back of the classroom. I had a low expectation of myself excelling in math and science. And that’s not fair. That’s not fair for any young woman to walk around like she’s not capable of a career in math and science.”

Henson now wants young girls to know they can excel in anything they put their mind to. “It’s my mission to continue this message to let young girls know that there is space for them in math and science and we need them in math and science,” she said.

Now, about that gorgeous skin? The Empire actress tells StyleCaster it’s mostly just great genes. “My grandmother is 95 and she doesn’t look a day over 70,” she said. She does always wash her makeup off, drink a lot of water and use a vitamin C serum. Apparently, that’s all you need for a Taraji glow.

Make sure you check out the entire Olay commercial during the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020.