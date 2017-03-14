You Have To See Tanya Hennessy’s Hilariously Realistic Makeup Tutorial Fail

We’ve all been there—and by “we” I mean the less-talented makeup enthusiasts among us: We’re staring at a some YouTube beauty pro’s “beginner’s guide” on how to apply foundation or blend contour or do an inside-out daytime smokey eye (?) and it gets all tool real. Suddenly, the tutorial is 16 steps in and they haven’t even finished blending the concealer. Hmph.

And sure, we’ve all seen a YouTube parody or seven, but British comedian Tanya Hennessy’s realistic version actually made me laugh out loud at 9 a.m., after I realized we were out of milk during a snow storm.

She starts off by introducing a M.A.C. primer that “a lady sold me against my will. She was really attractive and I was threatened by her,” she says, reimagining basically every department store beauty counter experience. Here, she captures the feeling that only comes after you’ve watched half a dozen tutorials and feel v inspired to attempt it on your own, only to…well, you’ll see:

Been there, girl. Been there. And for the love of all things holy, can we just ban the poses she mentions at the end? Yea? Great.