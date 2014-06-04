FDA Announces New Warning Labels for Teens on Tanning Beds

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of dermatologists applauding, as the FDA just announced it will require tanning bed manufacturers to put a warning on their machines. The new precautionary label will state that beds should not be used by anyone under the age of 18. While this is certainly not going to solve the issue of teens using tanning beds all together — especially considering that if the first time the person is warned is when they’re already at the tanning bed, reading the warning and they may not always turn the other way — it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

As of now, tanning under the age of 18-years-old is only banned in 8 of the 50 states. While the percentage of high school students using tanning beds has been increasing year after year (in 2013, 30% of high school teenagers were using tanning beds), hopefully this new FDA warning label will help to stop the tanning. Hopefully, the U.S. will follow in the footsteps of Australia, which put an official ban on tanning beds from the end of 2014 onward.

[Allure]