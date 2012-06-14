Tangerine Tango Takeover: How to Make Runway Looks a Reality

For those who don’t know, the Pantone Universe color of the year is Tangerine Tango. This fun, tropical color was showing up all of the spring/summer 2012 runways. Designers included the color not only in the garments, but on the faces of some of the models.

It turns out that the color is not only universally flattering, but you can also wear it in more ways than one. Cheeks, lips, eyes and nails are all palettes for the color to be displayed. The Milly runway had neon tangerine nails that complemented their bright lips; Nanette Lepore models had bright orange pouts; models in Peter Som‘s show had streaks of the color of the year throughout their hair. The most shocking way to wear tangerine was in the Martin Grant show, where there were bright orange eyebrows everywhere!

Check out the slideshow to see how you can recreate the looks, from the wild to the more wearable, seen on the runways and now recreate them on your own.