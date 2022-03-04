TikTok Is Freaking Out About Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Slicked-Back Hair Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get those perfect, slicked-back hairstyles with not a strand out of place? SAME. My curly baby hairs could never. Influencer Arielle Lorre answered this question on TikTok and it’s all about something called a Tancho Tique Stick . “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel [de León] do my hair,” she says in a now-viral video. “She taught me about Tancho, which is what they use to slick back their hair.”

The Indonesian-made, lavender-scented pomade was big with the men of our parents’ generation but has been upgraded to a less greasy formula. It had a resurgence with professional hairstylists who love the ultra-long but non-slick hold and the easy-to-use stick. Lorre’s video has more than a million views, which contributed to it selling out on Amazon — but we found a seller. The only thing she doesn’t like about it is the smell. “A lot of people don’t talk about this but it smells like a car freshener,” she says.

Lorre uses a boar bristle hairbrush to ensure the smoothest finish.

Now, if you can’t get your hands on the Tancho Tique Stick or you don’t think you’ll like the smell (many don’t mind it), Lorre says the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick is just as great — without the scent. This soft, pliable wax seriously holds down every little hair — even coarse and curly hair. It seems Tinx is a fan, as well. “That Tancho stick everyone is talking about is sold out, so I got the dupe, which I saw on TikTok,” she says in her most recent video. After slicking down her hair, she declares this version “really good.”

It looks like you have two options to get the Kendall and Hailey look and the best part is, they’re both available on Amazon.