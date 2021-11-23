These Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops Have Kelly Ripa’s Seal of Approval

Scroll To See More Images

As the temperature drops and the sun sets earlier than usual, it’s becoming harder and harder to get our daily dose of Vitamin D and sunkissed tans. We could book an expensive trip to the beach, take off a few days (weeks) of work, and pretend like we have no cares in the world. Or, we could take an approach that’s a little more realistic.

You’ve probably seen tanning drops on TikTok and Pinterest—they’re scientifically formulated to give the appearance of tanner skin without leaving streaks or staining the skin, are easy to apply, fast-drying, and can be done at your leisure. As it turns out, one of television’s most beloved morning talkshow hosts is a fan of these tanning products.

The always-glowing Kelly Ripa took it upon herself one taping to rave about it the Tan-Luxe Illuminating Drops. They’re face and body tanner drops that enhance your complexion and leave your skin looking sun kissed in just 2-4 hours. Some tanner drops can have a chemical smell, but Tan-Luxe Illuminating Drops have a delicate raspberry finish that you’ll absolutely love. Not to mention, they won’t leave you with streaky skin or sheets.

Tan-Luxe Face & Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

“This product is kind of remarkable,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest during her show. “It stains nothing… You put it in your moisturizer and then you put it on and your tan develops slowly.”

With its HSN Clean Beauty-approved line of tanning butters, oils and lotions, Tan-Luxe has a number of products that can help you get that dewy goddess glow effortlessly. Check some of our favorites out below:

Tan Luxe Glow Brighter 2-piece Set

If you’ve already started your Christmas shopping, Tan-Luxe’s Glow Brighter Kit is perfect for your bestie, favorite aunt or uncle, coworker and other loved ones. This two-piece set is exclusively available on HSN and comes with The Face Self-Tan Drop, which you can mix with your favorite moisturizer for extra hydration and radiance, as well as The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion, which illuminates and moisturizes the skin while giving you the ultimate tanned look.

Your family and friends will love you (even more) for the gift!

Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water

The late autumn, early winter breeze can really be abrasive on the skin, so if you’re looking for a tanning product that gives you that iridescent glow, consider using Tan-Luxe’s The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water.

Packed with essential vitamins like Vitamin B, C, and E, this self-tanner nourishes the skin while gradually building up a tan that complements your natural complexion, leaving you with a luminous glow on the outside and hydrated skin beneath the surface. This self-tanner has a crystal clear finish and fast-drying formulation, which is a must-have for when you’re running late to that blind date or need a quick touch up at a gathering.

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse Duo

If you’re someone who’s very hands-on and wants a full body glow without making a mess, Tan-Luxe’s Hydra Mousse Self Tan Duo is just for you. The Hydra Mousse dries quickly and not only helps tan your skin, but it also hydrates, firms and improves the appearance of your skin with its key ingredients such as aloe vera, purified water, raspberry seed oil and our favorite Vitamins B, C, and E. This tan duo comes with an application mitt so you’re able to get a full-coverage look without missing any spots (make sure to blend those elbows and ankles!)

The sun may be setting sooner, but with Tan-Luxe’s tan essentials, your sunkissed glow will stay shining through the day (and night)!