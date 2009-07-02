Taming the oil slick

One thing about living in the city: you’re always schlepping.

At least when I lived in Boston I drove everywhere. I’d drive to my tanning place which was the equivalent of 5 NYC blocks away and then I’d get in my car and drive across the street to get coffee. In New York you don’t have that luxury.

I am now a slave to the public transit when I come into Manhattan for work. And let’s be honest, we women literally have a lot of baggage! We have our purse, our huge computer bag, our gym bag. It’s never ending and the constant movement of hoisting your bag on your shoulder is a work out in itself.

Personally I have my own climate. I walk outside and start sweating in the first 4 seconds. I’m like my own personal rainforest. So it’s no wonder that when I finally arrive home from a hard day of trudging through the streets of Manhattan all I want to do is remove my makeup and wash my face.

But sometimes just a face wash isn’t enough. Sometimes I need a serious cleanse after an 89 degree NYC August Wednesday.

That’s when I break out Fresh’s Umbrian Clay Face Mask.