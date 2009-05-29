Tame Those Tresses

If the rain and humidity have your thick, already-unruly locks completely out of control, Kérastase has a new product they say will help.

A take on their already successful frizz-eliminating Oléo-Relax line, Kérastase’s Oléo-Relax Slim is uniquely concocted to tame thick, dry, and unmanageable manes with a cera-trioleum complex, formulated with nourishing apricot oil, shine-inducing camelina oil, and protecting pracaxi oil.

Intended to provide instant results, Oléo-Relax Slim can apparently instantly transform your hair either with a salon treatment (with results said to last as long as 10 shampoos) or at-home with its Smoothing Cream and Smoothing Masque.

The line will launch at 1,105 Kérastase salons nationwide this weekend.

For those of you aching to try it all (perhaps pulling your hair out in anticipation?), a Discovery Kit will be available which will include a full-size Crème Oléo-Relax Slim, Masque Oléo-Relax Slim, a special size 100-ml. Bain Oléo-Relax shampoo, as well as a detachable complimentary in-salon treatment card.

Kérastase’s Oléo-Relax Slim Salon Treatment, $35; Crème Oléo-Relax Slim, $38; Masque Oléo-Relax Slim $60, Discovery Kit, $98 ($149 value), kerastase-usa.com