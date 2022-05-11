T3’s New Heated Brush Smoothed My Frizz & Styled My Curtain Bangs With Ease

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever had your hair look frizzy, puffy, wavy (where you don’t want it) or just otherwise unkempt after you spent serious time giving yourself a blowout, you know the frustration. This might be when you reach for a flat iron to smooth your strands only to make them limp and well, sad. Enter T3 Edge Heated Brush. The new styling tool ensures smooth, frizz-free strands with volume and lift — all without damaging your hair.

The Edge isn’t a blow-dry brush like the Dyson Airwrap or the Revlon One-Step or T3’s own AireBrush. Instead, it’s a ceramic heated brush with the brand’s Rapid HeatIQ Technology you know and love, which monitors heat fluctuations to keep temperature consistency while styling. The all-in-one styling tool ensures shiny, smooth hair that’s actually lifted at the roots. How is it different from other heated brushes? Well, the Edge has what T3 calls PrecisionEdge Design—basically, heated plates on the sides too, hence the name: Edge.

I have to admit, I was a little confused about the Edge before trying it. But once I did, I realized it’s perfect for my hair. I have a lot of natural texture, which sometimes I like to show off, and other times, I want to be smoothed out. This easily got those tiny, short wavy hairs around my hairline that a lot of tools miss. I’m not the best at giving myself a blowout but this brush allowed me to give my roots volume while keeping my strands straight. You can keep the ends straight or turn the brush to curl them under or out with the heated sides—so easy. You can see it in action here.

I also liked the option of three different heat settings. When I did my baby hairs, I lowered the heat to reduce breakage. When I went for larger chunks of thicker hair, I upped the heat. It’s lightweight and easy to switch up and move around your head. (My arm gets tired!) Will I be incorporating the Edge into my haircare routine? For sure. I especially love it for second-day hair when there’s a crease from a ponytail, curls from a sweat session or just a lack of overall style.

Whether you have curly hair you want to wear straight sometimes, wavy hair you want to smooth out or straight hair that needs styling help, T3 Edge Heated Brush will be your new fave. It’s out now at retailers such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty.